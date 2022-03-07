Leagues Panthers claim Alan Giddey Shield with win over Exies Diggers
Leagues Panthers have drawn first blood against Diggers in the GDCA third grade competition after picking up the Alan Giddey Twenty20 Shield on Sunday.
The Panthers made a strong start with Billy Evans and Bailey Morrissey at the top of the order putting on 23 for the first wicket before Evans (12) fell to Fattore (1/32).
Morrissey (23) and Noah Gaske (45) kept the scoreboard ticking over before Anurag Dhot (3/29) picked up some quick wickets to slow the momentum.
MORE GALLERIES
Chaise Sergi (27*) added some late runs to see the Panthers close out their innings on 5/132.
Diggers made a bad start losing Dhot (0) and Fattore (0) in the first over to Evans (3/20).
RELATED
Krish Chaudhary (40) led a fightback with contributions from Meli Ranitu (12), and Manan Dave (27*) had Diggers in with a shot, but the tight bowling from the Panthers restricted their scoring in the late stages to see Diggers finish on 6/117.
Leagues also saw off Diggers in the third grade qualifying final to secure passage to the grand final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News