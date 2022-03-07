sport, local-sport,

Leagues Panthers have drawn first blood against Diggers in the GDCA third grade competition after picking up the Alan Giddey Twenty20 Shield on Sunday. The Panthers made a strong start with Billy Evans and Bailey Morrissey at the top of the order putting on 23 for the first wicket before Evans (12) fell to Fattore (1/32). Morrissey (23) and Noah Gaske (45) kept the scoreboard ticking over before Anurag Dhot (3/29) picked up some quick wickets to slow the momentum. Chaise Sergi (27*) added some late runs to see the Panthers close out their innings on 5/132. Diggers made a bad start losing Dhot (0) and Fattore (0) in the first over to Evans (3/20). RELATED Krish Chaudhary (40) led a fightback with contributions from Meli Ranitu (12), and Manan Dave (27*) had Diggers in with a shot, but the tight bowling from the Panthers restricted their scoring in the late stages to see Diggers finish on 6/117. Leagues also saw off Diggers in the third grade qualifying final to secure passage to the grand final.

