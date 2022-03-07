Dalton-Shooters split to make 2023 vote interesting

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Political scientists will be watching the state electorate of Murray very closely in 2023. They might finally get an answer to whether people are more likely to vote for a candidate based on which party they're part of, or whether they value the representation they've delivered. Helen Dalton and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party rode the wave of dissatisfaction with the Nationals which has been brewing for a long time. And until last week, the Shooters had three MPs in the lower house - the name number the Greens have. Mrs Dalton and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party have since split, but the party is looking to become more than an alternative to the Nationals. The party leader Robert Borsak said the Shooters aim to run a candidate in this seat against their former party member. Meanwhile, the Nationals are probably busy looking for someone who will give them the best chance to reclaim this seat, and the claim they're best placed to represent regional and rural people. The seat of Murray might not make it to the national news, but it will be a tight contest with political promises falling left, right and centre. It betrays the thinking of political parties when they bet big on the party's branding being all that's needed to get their candidates over the line. No doubt Mrs Dalton will be counting on the work she's done to highlight the challenges we face in parliament and hoping voters look beyond the party branding next to candidate's names. The next state election is set for March 25, 2023, which means we'll get to enjoy a show as the politicians work to convince us that they're the real deal. Declan Rurenga, editor drurenga@areanews.com.au