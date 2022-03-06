Fitness fun: How to encourage your kids to exercise more this year

This is branded content.
With more access to screens than ever before, obesity rates amongst children are going up. In 2017-18, an estimated 24 per cent of children aged 5-14 were overweight, with over 7 per cent of them being classed as obese.
It's difficult to get outside today when their constant companion is their mobile phone, iPad, laptop or even the television.
An endless stream of entertainment at their fingertips makes the idea of exercise far less palatable. So how do we encourage exercise in children this year?
Make fitness fun again
For many children, the words fitness or exercise conjures up images of boring, sweaty, forced activity, but that doesn't have to be the case.
Our first point of call for exercising is often running, but this can discourage and alienate children who find themselves struggling early on.
Finding alternative forms of exercise that are fun whilst also being physically challenging is imperative as it keeps children engaged and sets up healthy habits.
Think outside the box, think of exercise not just as a tool to keep your children fit and healthy but as a vehicle for fun and interaction with others.
An archery set for kids is an enjoyable and safe way to teach your children a new skill whilst also getting them up and out of the house. This activity is going to feel like amusement first and exercise second.
Another activity that promotes physical exercise without feeling like overt exercise, is a trampoline. This low maintenance pastime provides hours and hours of fun and will have your little ones worn out and ready for bed.
Trampolining is ideal because it can be done with a friend or two, yet also on your own whilst also maintaining a fun-filled environment.
Fitness should not just be seen as a means to an end and forcing your kids into various physical pursuits that they don't want to do may have lasting effects; seeing it as a chore rather than a positive and necessary step for their wellbeing.
However, by introducing it at a young age with fun and varied sports and listening to their interests, incorporating them where possible, they're likely to continue doing it of their own volition as they grow.
Set an example
In our formative years, we look to important elders in our life to see what example is being set. By instilling in our children that exercise is another normal, ongoing aspect of our lives and works to make us happier and healthier both physically and mentally, they're more likely to mirror this mindset.
Rather than growing up with an unhealthy idea of why we workout. So many adolescents see physical activity as a means to an end; we move our bodies to lose weight. However, this is not the narrative that should be pushed.
We inhale the information at our disposal and with children becoming privy to more information via the screens they are given at such a young age, they're likely to be exposed to media that reinforces negative perceptions of beauty standards.
This is inevitable, and largely out of our control, but what is in our control is what we can teach them. This, to an extent, can counteract the messages that they will come across online.
Leading by example and showing your kids the positive effects that come with moving your body will be incredibly beneficial from their youth and well into their adult life.
Set a schedule
We all lead busy lives. It's understandable that amongst our many day-to-day tasks, exercise can be displaced. For children, school takes up the vast majority of their day, and before that, it's just a race against the clock to get out the door and into the car on time.
This leaves after school as the time for exercise, however, without a schedule specifically set aside, time can still get away from us. With snacks, homework, general relaxation, and dinner all in an afternoon juggling act, it seems there is no time to actually get outside and move our bodies.
This is why it's so necessary to create some sort of timetable to stick to.
Though the words routine and fun aren't the most natural of pairings, shoehorning time in the day to have some physical activity minimises the risk that it gets forgotten about.
To reduce the risk of boredom, keep the sports varied and fun so that it feels less like a chore and more like a treat.
Screen time limits
A way to create more time in the day is to minimise, or at least have a limit on your children's screen time. Today kids are introduced to screens before they can even vocalise what they are.
Parents give their children iPads to entertain themselves, mobile phones are introduced at a younger age, laptops are now a mainstay at schools and television is still an after school wind-down activity, kids are spending more time glued to a screen, whether it's for education, recreation, or just plain boredom. Introducing a boundary of limited technology gives children more freedom to play, to get outside and use that trampoline, to just move their bodies rather than just plant themselves on the couch.
Whether we're leading by example in a positive manner or simply introducing fun new toys like trampolines and archery to encourage our kids to get moving in a fun and safe environment, all steps towards regular physical activity are positive ones and should be encouraged.