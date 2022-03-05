sport, local-sport,

Hanwood has secured the second chance come finals after picking up a 25-run win over Leagues. The Hanwood side won the toss and elected to bat, however it was the Leagues bowlers who were able to make the first impact with Oliver Bartter (0) falling to the bowling of Billy Evans. Tom Shannon and Jordan Whitworth were able to add 12 runs before both Whitworth (6), and Dean Catanzariti (0) were dismissed by Ben Rowston to see Hanwood sitting on 3/16 after 10 overs. After the wobbles at the top of the order, Shannon and Luke Docherty were able to provide some stability with a 41-run partnership before Shannon's (12) resistance was ended by Noah Gaske (1/36). The middle order of Hanwood stood strong with Docherty (25) starting the charge before he fell to the bowling of Jay Sharma (1/23), but Charlie Cunial and Tarenjit Mankoo got their side moving. The sixth-wicket pairing got Hanwood to 137 before Cunial fell to the bowling of Reece Matheson, while Robinson departed soon after when he was knocked over by Ben Rowston (3/62). Todd Argus (21) played a supporting role to Mankoo (49) as they pushed towards 200 before they were bowled out for 193, with Evans (3/22) picking up the final two wickets. Ben Rowston and Michael Cudmore made a solid start with a 32-run opening stand before Rowston (18) fell to a lose shot off the bowling of Angus Bartter. Cudmore and Gaske were able to build on the foundation of the first wicket stand and were able to add 28 runs to get the Panthers to 60 before Gaske (8) departed after being trapped in front by Todd Argus. RELATED It triggered a stumble from the Leagues side as Cudmore (23) was run out by Dean Catanzariti while Logan Matheson was caught off the bowling of Catanzariti (1/32), and Reece Matheson (5) became Argus' (2/39) second victim as the Panthers fell to 5/75. Jack Rowston gave hope in the lower order as he put on 27 with Mark Burns before Docherty, but it was the partnership between Rowston and Matt Keenan that gave them a chance. Rowston passed fifty and got Leagues to within 31 runs of victory before both fell in quick succession to the bowling of Bartter. Sharma (1) followed soon after becoming Bartter's (4/17) fourth, and Docherty (2/32) picked up the wicket of Evans (0) to see Leagues bowled out for 168.

