sport, local-sport,

Coro Cougars have secured first place in the GDCA one-day final after picking up a two-wicket win over Exies Eagles on Saturday. The Eagles won the toss and were eying a strong start with Josh Davis and Sam Breed, but the Coro opening bowling had other ideas. Alex Flood (1/8) knocked over Breed (0), but trouble struck for the Coro opening bowler as he was only able to complete 3.1 overs before succumbing to a groin injury. Davis and Craig Burge put on 21 runs before Davis (9) was bowled by Rob Rand but Burge and Connor Bock were able to push on. Over the next 10 overs, Coro bowlers were difficult to get away, and Ben Signor (1/7) picked up the wicket of Bock (4) with the score on 58 while Phil Burge (1) followed soon after when Rand (2/13) had him caught behind. The Eagles were able to find some stability in the middle order as Burge, and Mason Ashcroft were able to put on 36 runs and saw Burge (60) post his fifty before his run was ended by the bowling of Brendan Hicken (1/13). With Exies sitting on 5/99 after 29 overs, the slow bowling from the Cougars gave them the upper hand. Shane Hutchinson picked up the wickets of Zac Dart (0) and Mason Ashcroft (16) in the space of two overs and found himself on a hat-trick with the wickets of Jimmy Patel (0) and Arjun Kamboj (0). While Sanil Chilikuri (3*) saw off the hat-trick ball, the Eagles innings was brought to a close four balls later, with Hutchinson (5/9) picking up Duane Ashcroft (0) and seeing Exies bowled out for 111. While the Cougars were able to make a strong start with 12 runs off the first 2.3 overs before Chilikuri knocked over Tim Rand (3). That brought the dangerous Haydn Pascoe to the crease, and the runs started to come for the Coro side. Pascoe (8) was able to add 33 runs with Brent Lawrence before he fell to the bowling of Connor Bock (2/25), who backed it up with the dismissal of Lawrence (27). RELATED The Cougars struggled to find consistent partnerships in the middle order as they started to stumble from a strong start. Brendan Hicken (1) only lasted four balls as he became the first to fall to Breed as the game started to swing back in the favour of Eagles. Mathew Axtil (0) didn't make an impact on the scoreboard when he was caught off the bowling of Breed before Signor became Breed's third in his next over to see the Cougars fall to 6/81 with 19 overs remaining. Jake and Rob Rand were able to add 16 runs to get the Cougars to within touching distance of the 100-mark before Jake (5) was trapped in front by Chilikuri (2/30) while Rob (8) followed five runs later when he was dismissed by Arjun Kamboj (1/29). The Cougars needed 10 runs off the remaining 11 overs with two wickets in hand, and Hutchinson (4*) and Teei Piawi (4*) were able to get their side home and book their spot in next week's one-day decider. Coro won't know their opposition for the one-day final until the final 40-over game between Hanwood and Diggers at Graham McGann Oval is completed next weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/c8a5348f-8a41-421e-8d3c-7fcb25f361a9.JPG/r520_1302_4813_3728_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg