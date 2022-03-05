newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE 10th outing of the Barellan Masters Games went off without a hitch, delighting all who took part. More than 140 competitors took part in a range of sports on February 26 and 27. Numbers were slightly down, but spirits were high throughout the weekend. Tennis was one of the most popular sports in 2022, with netball and law bowls a treat on the Saturday night under lights. One of those who took part was Gary Workman, who raved about the event. "I took part in my first Barellan Masters Games in tennis and was so impressed with how the games ran," he said. "It's a credit to the organisers." IN OTHER NEWS: Traveling athletes Deb and Bess Quinlan were joint "master blasters", which is awarded each year to the competitor who achieves the highest number of points in competing and winning medals across the nine activities on offer. Both women were tied on 10 points. Volunteers and sponsors were thanked by the committee for assistance both over the weekend and in the lead up. The small, but hard-working committee is already planning next year's games, which will again be held over the last weekend in February in 2023. More information and photos from this year's event can be found at www.barellanmastersgames.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/b946d83d-be56-4e82-8fe4-bdd0fcdeeddd.JPG/r1154_693_5308_3040_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg