Griffith woman Candace Prudham is one of just 24 recipients statewide of the 2022 NSW Rural Scholarship Program. A Property Manager Team leader at Nutrien Harcourts, Mrs Prudham applied on a whim not thinking anything would come from her application. "I didn't tell anyone that I applied, I just wanted to chuck my hat in the ring," Mrs Prudham said. "I was over the moon when I read that I had been successful and was a recipient of one of the scholarships and am very excited and honoured to have been selected." The one year scholarship program will begin with the finalists attending the Future Women Leadership Summit in Sydney on March 7th and 8th in celebration of International Womens Day and NSW Womens Week celebrations. Winners will also get access to the Future Women Platinum+ Program, valued at $5,500 each. "Helping people and training people is my passion so I hope through this program I can work on my leadership capabilities," Mrs Prudham said. "In leadership it can be tricky finding that line between having a friendship with co workers and being a manager so I would like to work on that as well as developing my own training and assessment course through Nutrien Harcourts." READ MORE Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said that the winners were very well deserved. "Each of the winners have already gone above and beyond in their local community, and this program will boost their leadership potential as they inspire the next generation of leaders," Mr Toole said. According to Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor, the program was designed to connect driven and passionate women like Mrs Prudham, and help them in developing leadership skills as they progress to the next stage of their career. "The cohort will have a unique opportunity to connect and learn from each other in a setting that actively supports and encourages women to achieve their goals both personally and professionally," Mrs Taylor said. More information about the scholarship program can be found here.

