MEMBER for Murray Helen Dalton and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) Party have sensationally parted ways Thursday afternoon, but she will remain the region's representative as an independent. SFF and Mrs Dalton agreed to part ways on Thursday, March 3, with the latter formally tendering her resignation from the party, instead choosing to stand as an independent in the 2023 state election. While the decision appears to be a mutual one, SFF Party leader Robert Borsak has come out swinging. In a statement, Mr Borsak said Mrs Dalton's position was "no longer tenable within the SFF party given the inconsistencies with her own farming and water trading activities". He went on to say this included water trading, albeit fully legal, to large companies that Mrs Dalton had criticised under the protection of parliamentary privilege. READ MORE "It is untenable and goes against the principles of the party to use parliamentary privilege to pursue your personal and commercial interests. Your constituency comes first, second and last in Parliament - nothing else," Mr Borsak said. "At the same time Mrs Dalton was rightly campaigning against large water traders across the state, the abuse of floodplain harvesting, and a host of other issues - constituents close to her office and the party recognised the inconsistencies between what Helen was saying and doing. "We wish Helen the best in her career in politics without the party." Mrs Dalton has fired back at Mr Borsak saying there were too many inconsistencies within the party for her to continue on. "As an irrigator we do trade water ... water trading needs to come under scrutiny and that's what I am trying to do, I'm trying to get a water register bill up - another one," Mrs Dalton said. "As far as the party goes, last week Robert Borsak told me he would support the disallowance motion of floodplain harvesting and, in the end, he abstained and that was really the crunch. "That was the straw that broke the camel's back. I have always wanted to put my electorate first. I've been very critical of National MPs toeing the line for their party, but I refuse to do the same." Mrs Dalton also claimed the SFF has deactivated her social media accounts, which she labelled a great shame. She said the relationship between herself and the SFF had always been "difficult on many levels". "I didn't agree with many of their policies and, in some cases, they don't have policies on very important issues," Mrs Dalton said. Mrs Dalton went as far as to say the SFF name itself was one that didn't resonate with the community. "The number one question I always get is 'can I change the name of the party' - they don't like it," she said. "I think it comes to a point where the party wasn't listening to me with all of that as well. "The party name sends the wrong message. I really want to make the necessary changes for this electorate and that party is really getting in my way. "They are getting in my way (of doing that)." Mrs Dalton said she looked forward to re-contesting the seat in 2023, but was aware there was a long and tough road ahead. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

