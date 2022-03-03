news, local-news, twilight market, griffith, events

Food, wine and handicrafts will be on full display at the upcoming Twilight Market on March 18, bringing together growers and harvesters to showcase the year's products for tourists and residents alike. The Griffith Tourism Team have been hard at work putting together the market, as part of the NSW state government's "Festival of Place" and Summer Night Fund. The Summer Night Fund is a program from the state government, offering up to $15,000 for local councils to use in running free activations or events that 'enliven the public space.' "We will have a wide range of stalls on show at this market, from jewellery and handmade items, locally grown flowers and produce, to drinks, oils and condiments. We will have something for everyone," said Tourism Manager, Mirella Guidolin. "Some local favourites will be on show including Mirrool Cottage with her home-made crackers, TLC Bath Products with soaps and bath products, local honey products from Pullen's Honey, Cocoparra Downs showcasing their home grown flower arrangements and so much more." Mayor Doug Curran said that the market would be a great opportunity for locals and visitors to support the local economy. "COVID has hit regions hard, and events such as the Griffith Twilight Market is a fantastic way to show support to our local small business operators," said Councillor Curran. "Council is excited to see so many stalls registered and I encourage you to bring the whole family out to Memorial Park and enjoy a relaxed evening while supporting local operators." READ MORE Ms Guidolin added "We have used this as an opportunity to work towards a key action from our Griffith Destination Tourism Plan 2021-24, to encourage the formation of CBD seasonal markets, so we are very excited and trust they will be well supported." "The market will be a great night out for families and groups of all ages and is just one of the many events already scheduled this Autumn," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/298507a3-db98-4483-87d3-88b68a0e9e26.jpg/r8_182_3500_2155_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg