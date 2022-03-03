news, local-news, world day of prayer, sacred heart church, griffith, faith, religion

People of all faiths are invited to Sacred Heart Church on Friday to mark the World Day of Prayer on March 4. The World Day of Prayer is a ecumenical movement started and led by women with the aim of bringing people together to pray for others and reflect on the issues faced by people around the world. Anna Rossetto from Sacred Heart Parish said this year's day was led by women from England, Wales and Northern Ireland with preparation for the event taking several years. The World Day of Prayer has its origins in America and was first run in 1887 and is now held on the first Friday in March in 170 countries. "It's a little like the Olympics with the host nation preparing everything for the day," Mrs Rossetto said. Mrs Rossetto said this year's theme was based on the verse from the Bible Jeremiah 29:11, 'I alone know the plans I have for you' with prayers to be offered for peace in Northern Ireland. The verse guides the service which is led by lay people and includes reflection, and activities for children and young people. A collection on the day will be to support peace in Northern Ireland. Griffith's World Day of Prayer event will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Warrambool Street from 7.30pm.

