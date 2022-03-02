newsletters, editors-pick-list, ukraine, olga rortar, russia, war, mykolaiv

As the dire situation in Ukraine changes, sometimes by the hour, Olga Rotar is in Griffith and trying to do what she can to get her family out of Mykolaiv. Mykolaiv is currently in a hot spot, with Russian forces surrounding and buildings under attack. Ms Rotar's family, including her mother-in-law, sister-in-law and twelve-year-old niece are currently residing there, but plans are being made for them to escape to Poland. Ms Rotar explained that the escape would be costly. "There's a lot of money involved inside the country, we have to find someone to help them cross the border and then costs of them staying in Poland," she said. "We applied for their visas, they've got visas. The main issue now is that our immigration agent didn't take money upfront but we do have to pay for her as well." To cover the costs, Ms Rotar has turned to Gofundme to raise the $30,000 needed to get just three out of five family members out of the country. Any money remaining will be donated to the Ukrainian military to provide resources. RELATED Ms Rotar is holding strong, but the situation is weighing on her. She mentioned a sleepless night worrying about her family's situation, and her friend Olga Girdler said the same. "She's in better condition - she has two kids so she can't afford to fall to pieces. I sit at home and have everything open, it's terrible," Ms Girdler said. Ms Rotar said that even once a driver and a vehicle are found, the journey itself would not be easy. "We get information that Moldova is the closest to our region but it could be dangerous so they have to drive to Poland. In normal days, that's 24 hours but now, it could take we don't know how long." "Once they cross the border, we hope to get them to capital of Poland. They will stay there while we arrange tickets to Australia." Her family is holding up as best they can, but with the situation changing so rapidly, the last week has proven difficult. The family have spent several days in the basement of their apartment building with others as attacks come in. READ MORE "My mother-in-law is taking a lot of stress, she tries to make jokes when stressed but yesterday, I was talking to her and she said for that three days, it was shock. Nobody understood what was going on and that later, you realise and just want to cry." "To hear that from the person who always tries to laugh, it's just..." Right now, Ms Rotar raising funds through her Gofundme campaign and asks people to do what they can in any way. "While they are in Ukraine, all we can do is raise money. Once they get here, there'll be a lot more we can do for them." "War is ugly, very few people survive especially when you deal with Russia." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/9a871e48-4301-4ce5-9465-cb01c10951a8.jpeg/r0_278_4032_2556_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg