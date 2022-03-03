newsletters, editors-pick-list, la nina, weather, farming, horticulture, agriculture, irrigation, rice, citrus

After a tumultuous summer growing season, farmers and harvesters across the region are looking forward to the waning of La Nina and the wet weather conditions it brings. Following a number of summer storms, peaking in severity and frequentness in January, growers were left in the lurch after being pummelled with huge amounts of rain, wind and hail that caused significant amounts of crops being damaged. RELATED || La Nina has huge impact on Griffith summer weather conditions Agronomist Roger Bertacco said that the summer months had been 'very tough' for both his crops and himself. "It has been a tough few months, very tough," Mr Bertacco said. "In my circumstances the hail damage from the summer storms was very severe, it completely destroyed my citrus crop and ruined my season. The intense rainfall has also caused a number of costly headaches for Mr Bertaccos vineyard. "Increased rain brings increased risk of disease, it has been very challenging and costly to keep up the spraying of the grapes to salvage what we can," Mr Bertacco said. "I am hopeful for the Autumn months ahead, but for me the damage from La Nina has already been done." But despite citrus growers and grape growers falling flat, rice growers it seems have come out on top. READ MORE President and Non Executive Member Director of the Rice Growers Association (RGA) Rob Massina told The Area News in January that this year's crop had the potential to be the biggest, best and healthiest in the past five years. He says now that things are still looking great, despite the headaches excessive rainfall and storms have caused other growers across the region. "This year's crop is one of the bests crop growers have seen in the last five years, we have had great growing conditions over the critical period through January and February which should assist growers with higher yields," Mr Massina said. And with harvest only a month a way, it seems like the path ahead for rice growers is onwards and upwards. "We will finish the summer cropping season with dams full which allows for rice growers to plan and structure our farming operations and future rice production for the next rice season," Mr Massina said. "It gives growers certainty in terms of planning." Agronomist Barry Haskins said that as a winter cropper, the wet conditions were welcomed. "All this rain has been very positive for winter crop growers, it has set the season up very nicely," Mr Haskins said. "We can't buy moisture so all this summertain rain gives us plenty of confidence for the health and success of our winter crop come harvest time."

