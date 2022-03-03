news, local-news, international womens day, IWD, griffith, murrumbidgee, break the bias, women, equality, riverina

On Tuesday March 8, Griffith will join with the world in celebration of International Women's Day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the globe. The 2022 theme is 'Break the Bias' with a focus on forging forward for womens equality and shaping a world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive where all are valued and celebrated. In conjunction with Griffith City Council, Griffith Women on Fire and the Griffith Soroptimists are set to host a 'Bring and Share' lunch on Tuesday in celebration of IWD from midday at Pioneer Park Museum. Jenna Thomas from Griffith Women on Fire said that the day was open to all women in the community. "The purpose of International Women's Day and our event is to bring women from all different backgrounds and cultural groups together," Mrs Thomas said. "We want to create a place where all women feel welcome." Entry is free however gold coin donations are welcomed to support the work the Griffith Soroptimists do in the community. READ MORE Newly elected Councillor Shari Blumer will also attend as a guest speaker with entertainment provided by local Sri Lankan dancers. "Shari brings a lot of enthusiasm and a fresh view of what it means to be on council and we are really pleased to see more women elected to council in our most recent local government elections," Mrs Thomas said. "We are just really excited to celebrating all the wonderful women in our community and all that they contribute to society," Mrs Thomas said. This event is open to women only, with all attendees required to be fully vaccinated and wearing masks. For more information please Contact Sue Delves on 0435 635 605. Meanwhile female year 11 English students from Murrumbidgee High School Students will hear from a guest speaker from Straight Lines Design and Marketing to talk about how women and girls are working to change the climate of gender equality. A free official IWD event will also be held hosted by the Murrumbidgee Shire Council at Coleambally Community Hall with special guest speaker Stina Constantine, founder of Virtue Ministry on March 17 from midday. To RVSP and for more information please contact the Murrumbidgee Council Coleambally office on 6954 4060. More information about International Women's Day can be found here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

