There has been a number of enforced changes to the Griffith side ahead of their final Creet Cup challenge against West Wyalong on Sunday. Six of the successful defending side that saw off Lake Cargelligo a fortnight ago have had to withdraw due to the clash with the first grade Twenty20 final, but that has opened the door for some handy inclusions for the final representative game of the season. Griffith will be led by Haydn Pascoe, who returns to the side alongside dangerous all-rounder Theo Valeri as Griffith shows off its depth in the representative arena. "It's a bit unfortunate, I suppose, that the boys who have been playing all year have other commitments," Pascoe said. "That's the way it is, and in the end, we still have a pretty wide range of people to pick from, so we are looking pretty strong. "We have been pretty fortunate. The blokes that are coming in all capable of doing the job, so it is good to see that depth." While knowing the team Griffith has named will be strong, Pascoe acknowledges that side will miss some of the players who will be missing. "Theo is back, so that is a pretty big boost for us, and Tommy Shannon has been in a bit of form as well," he said "In saying that, we will miss the likes of Connor Bock, Binsky (Jimmy Binks) and Reece Matheson, but we still have some pretty handy inclusions to cover them." RELATED It may not be smooth sailing in the lead up for the Griffith skipper as he nurses a knee injury that he has been carrying for large parts of the season. "I have just been having a bit of trouble with it on and off," he said. "Every now and then, it blows up and then lingers for a couple of weeks. It's a bit of a pain in the arse (sic), to be honest. I'm just taking it one week at a time, and hopefully, I can get some runs on Sunday." If Pascoe is unable to take the field on Sunday, Dean Bennett will take over the captaincy duties. As for the opposition, Pascoe isn't too sure what to expect from West Wyalong. "West Wyalong can be a bit hot or cold," he said. "They have a pretty strong competition, so they can field a pretty strong side, so we won't be taking them lightly." Griffith XI: Oliver Bartter, Tom Shannon, Haydn Pascoe (c), Dean Bennett (vc), Ben Signor, Jake Rand, Josh Lanham, Tim Rand (wk), Ben Fattore, Alex Flood

