Griffith Base Hospital is lucky to have an auxiliary group dedicated to raising funds to support the hospital in the funding of new equipment. A tireless team of volunteers donating their time and efforts, the auxiliary is a pillarstone of the hospital the local community depends upon. This team however is hoping to expand and wants to welcome in new volunteers to keep the auxiliary going in the years to come as older members look to retire. Auxiliary President Bruna Ross said that anyone and everyone was more than welcome to reach out and get involved, with members able to commit as much or as little time as they would like. "We are really struggling at the moment to attract new volunteers," Mrs Ross said. "The majority of us current volunteers are over 70 and we would really love to have some younger volunteers join us." READ MORE Volunteers spend their time at the hospital kiosk, selling an assortment of items in two hour block shifts between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday. And after being shut out from the hospital due to COVID-19, the auxiliary will be opening up the kiosk again from March 21st and are hopeful that the return to the kiosk will bring with it a gaggle of new volunteers to man it. Membership of the auxiliary is a mere $1 to cover insurance and promises to be a very worthwhile use of volunteers time. "It's only a couple of hours across a month, you can do as much or as little as you would like it all helps," Mrs Ross said. "Volunteering is very rewarding, since 2018 we have donated over $200,000 worth of equipment to the hospital, the latest piece of equipment being a jaundice metre and a number of items for the children's ward. "All the money and equipment raised stays locally which makes volunteering all the more worthwhile." For month information please contact Mrs Ross on 0423 811 478. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

