sport, local-sport,

Master Blaster The threat of rain did not deter any junior cricket from proceeding on Saturday morning. The Striker's had a surprise win over the Hurricanes. Their score of 5/66 (ave 11.2) was enough to overcome the Hurricane's score of 10/67. Megh Chaudhari top scored for the Strikers with 15, Callum Metcalfe made 12 and Archie Dunbar added 11. Ben Spry was the sole wicket taker for the Hurricanes with 4 wickets falling to run outs. Ben also top scored for the Hurricanes with 14 runs, Eamon Whelan made a handy 11 and Ollie Nancarrow 10. Andrew Maher was the Strikers most successful bowler picking up 3 wickets. The Scorchers put up a winning score of 6/106 which proved too big a hurdle for the Heat who replied with 7/55. Levi Plum again led the way with 23 runs and he was ably assisted by Rory Lasscock who made 20. Bill Barnard chipped in with 15 and Flynn Crawford-Ross added 11. Lucas Lugton was the pick of the Heat bowlers capturing 2 wickets. The Heats major run scorers were Aaron Taprell and Koby Muirhead, who both made 12 runs. Jordy James was the next best with 8. Illya Lewis and Bill Barnard both captured 2 wickets for the Scorchers. The Thunder had a decisive victory over the Sixers. Their score of 2/63 was always going to be hard to beat. Archie Leach contributed 24 runs to the total and Alec Brady was again in form, hitting up 21 runs. Harry Atkins and Josh Taprell both claimed a wicket for Sixers. The Sixers batsmen were able to score 5/51 largely due to an innings of 26 from Josh Taprell. Jack Passlow added a useful 10 runs. Alec Brady with 3 wickets and Ruby Kenny with 2 wickets did all of the damage for the Thunder. Cricketer of the week is Megh Chaudhari for his consistent efforts over the season. Senior Binks/Tucker There were a couple of contrasting games in the Senior Binks/Tucker round of matches on Saturday. Smith and Finch featured in a high scoring tightly contested game with Finch just prevailing. Finch's score of 7/94 (ave 13.4) edged out Smith's 9/118 (ave 13.1). Varis Gill hit up 28 runs and he was well supported by Thomas Bray who scored 24 runs. Kaweera Senevirathne also made a valuable 15 runs. Archer Vaessen bowled a destructive spell to pick up 3 wickets for 22 runs for Smith. Reif Leach with 44 runs and Brad Whitworth 36 runs were again the backbone of Smith's batting line-up. Ayush Patel added a handy 11 runs at the end of the innings. Varis Gill (2/15) and Thomas Bray (2/21) were Finch's most successful bowlers. In a relatively low scoring game, Paine were able to record a win with their score of 8/76 (ave 9.5) over Lyon, who could only muster 9/46 (ave 5.1). A number of Paine's batsmen made useful scores including Charlie Morel with 23 runs, Will Ruggeri 19, Paxton Fall 15 and Kye Campbell 14. Jake Suine again bowled well to pick up 3 wickets, as did Manny Giason, Luke Ramsey and Lachlan Spry who all took 2 wickets. Kobi Nancarrow top scored for Lyon with 9 runs, Jake Suine made 8 and Lachlan Spry 7. Charlie Morel was on fire with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 7 runs. Will Ruggeri 2/7 and Paxton Fall 2/10 also bowled well. Charlie Morel's big effort for Paine wins him this week's cricketer of the week award. RELATED Milliken Shield Griffith scraped home in an evenly contested clash with Coleambally. Griffith batted first and were in early trouble with 3 wickets down and only 12 runs on the board. Wyatt Carter (15) and Paxton Fall (22) then steadied the innings with a 22 run partnership and a further 20 run partnership between Fall and Fletcher Kelly took the score to a shaky 5/57. Some late order resistance from Kye Campbell and Alec Brady enabled Griffith to reach 7/102, off their 30 overs. Coleambally's opening batsmen got their team off to a great start. Thirty runs were on the board before the first wicket fell but after Harrison Palmer made a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Coleambally's top scorer. Paxton Fall took over in a match winning spell of 3 overs. He took four wickets for 2 runs to turn the game around and leave the home side at 8/74 after 26 overs. Coleambally had a late rally but fell just short at 8/93. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/ca63d3c4-b6c6-41c9-89b6-9ac9ab2b0975.JPG/r3_333_5998_3720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg