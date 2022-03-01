newsletters, editors-pick-list, whats on, city2lake, fundraiser, fun run, griffith, riverina, MIA, murrumbidgee

The City2Lake fun run is full steam ahead, with hundreds of keen locals already registering to run, ride or walk 9km from Jubilee Oval to Lake Wynyan Picnic Area in the annual charity event that raises much needed funds for Can Assist Griffith. But for those who have yet to register, or would prefer to register in person, a number of manual sign up days are scheduled for the coming week. RELATED || City2Lake opens up registrations for 2022 event The manual registration sign up days for the event will be held in Memorial Park on Saturday March 5th between 10am and 1pm, Thursday March 10th between 4pm and 6pm and Saturday March 12th between 10am and 2pm. Those who have already registered online are invited to come down and collect their bibs to avoid congestion come race day. City2Lake Committee Member Cheryle Wood said there was still plenty of time to get involved in the fun. "We have seen hundreds of people register now, we have some great teams and some wonderful businesses who have gotten involved as well as a number of sporting clubs," Mrs Wood said. "The committee is just really keen to encourage more community members to get on board and register for this event." And for those who are feeling indecisive, there will still be an opportunity to register on the day of the event between 6:30am and 7:30am. READ MORE The City2Lake fun run will be held on Sunday March 13. If it is raining on the times and days that manual registration is planned for, the location will move to Griffith City Library. "City2Lake really is an event for everyone, no matter their capabilities or fitness levels, everyone is welcome to participate," Mrs Wood said. "We are very excited to see the community out for a great day." To register for the City2Lake fun run please click here, community support is crucial for Can Assist Griffith to remain viable and continue. For more information please contact Cheryle Wood on 0409 082 217. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/c3699e26-5810-498c-8825-ed80f91c55fe.jpg/r0_92_2048_1249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg