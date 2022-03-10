newsletters, editors-pick-list, griffith, future, business, service, facility, retail, shoping, dining

Bringing back the chance to spend summer afternoons lakeside is on the wish list of many Griffith residents when the topic of Lake Wyangan is raised. The lake which has had a rough run with falling water levels, a fish kill and continual blue-green algae alerts but recent announcements, and the recent council election are set to see the lake's luck change. It's far more than water quality on the mind of residents, with social media buzz turning the reserve neighbouring the lake into a multipurpose attraction with paved walking trails, bike track, cafe, undercover playground and even paddleboards and kayaks for hire. Last year the federal government handed over $3.475 million to Griffith City Council as part of its National Water Grid strategy, and the National Farmer's Federation this month called for further funding to be directed to regional renewal. Griffith mayor Doug Curran said returning the lake to the community was an "absolute priority" for council. "We need to find a long term solution to the current state of the lake, we really want to increase community participation in the lake and rectify the water quality," Councillor Curran said. "Once this happens we are wanting to increase both in and out of water activity opportunities, amenities and facilities for the community. READ MORE Working on long term solutions for the lake are currently a top priority for council. "We want to return the lake to the community but the problems we are having now will still exist in 10 and 20 years unless we rectify them appropriately," Councillor Curran said. According to Cr Curran, all progress made no matter how big or small was a positive means of achieving the 'ultimate goal' of returning the lake to full use. "We are hearing unequivocally that the community wants the lake open for use and we are working hard to achieve that," Cr Curran said. All that's needed is between $20 and $30 million for council's current plan to restore to the lake to a point where it becomes usable again. "Our current plan requires an enormous amount of funds but even that plan has restraints and is not something we can do quickly or cheaply," Cr Curran said. "I want to assure the community that we are not giving up, and have been working hard applying for grant projects to see this project through."

