With two rounds remaining in the GDCA second grade season, both Hanwood and Exies Eagles are still level in their fight for a top-two finish. Hanwood was able to cause a bit of an upset with a 20-run win against Exies Diggers on Friday night. Brad Hornery (28) made a strong start at the top of the order but finding a partner proved difficult as Mark Brown (2/14) picked up the wickets of Tarenjit Mankoo (2) and Michael Crosato (1) while Matt Peruzzi dismissed Todd Argus. Luke Catanzariti (23) and Jason Bertacco (25) added some runs in the middle order before Max Goirigolzarri (3/22), and Nikita Bhor (2/20) picked up the remaining wickets to see Hanwood bowled out for 104. Dean Wynne (1/16) picked up the early wicket of Mark Favell, but Diggers looked content to just knock the ball around at a leisurely pace. Matt Dedini (26) was patient while Peruzzi (10) and Damien Browning (11) were able to get starts but weren't able to go on with it as Luke Catanzariti (4/10) rolled through the Diggers lower order to see them bowled out for 84. Meanwhile, Exies Eagles were able to pick up a convincing eight-wicket win over Leagues at Graham McCann Oval. RELATED In the final game, Coro Cougars have fallen just off the pace following a 40-run defeat to Coleambally Nomads. Jack Weymouth-Smith led the way for the Nomads at the top of the order after they won the toss and elected to bat, while Neil Burke (12), Chris Iannelli (12), Shaun Iddles (16) and Nathan Hodgson (12) were able to help the Nomads reach 100 when they were bowled out. Andrew McIntyre (3/19) was the pick of the bowlers, while Mark Bennett (2/19), Nick Witherspoon (2/22) and Jack Hutchinson (2/19) picked up two wickets each. The Cougars struggled to make a start on a difficult pitch, with Iddles (3/8) and Weymouth-Smith (3/10) doing the damage. Teei Piawi (13) and Justin Moat (12) were the only Cougars able to break double digits as they were bowled out for just 60.

