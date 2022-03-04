newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Griffith could be set to take advantage of a regional renewal project championed by the Nationals Farmers Federation. The Federation together with Regional Capitals Australia launched their Regional Development Precincts in a bid to secure support for the towns and services which support agricultural nationally. The Riverina region is one of 20 regional areas highlighted to benefit from the proposal. NFF president Fiona Simson said the pandemic had meant many city-dwellers had discovered regional areas and now was the time to develop a long-term plan to support those regional areas. "Our regional centres should be great places to live with affordable housing, social services, amenity and cultural opportunities - on par with that in urban Australia," Ms Simson said. "COVID-19 has exposed Australia's reliance on international imports for critical inputs, such as ag-vet products and fertiliser. "Now is the time to invest seriously in the domestic manufacturing capability of our country and it just makes sense for these developments to make their home in regional Australia." Ms Simson said housing affordability and struggles with accessing healthcare were challenges which needed to be addressed. "Rural local governments are acutely aware of both the challenges their communities face and their potential, but are financially constrained by a more-often-than-not small rate base," she said. "The tangible support of state and federal governments, to address these would be a game-changer for the identified 20 towns and, undoubtedly, many more rural regions. "This proposal addresses these critical concerns and far from wanting to make towns like Mildura and Emerald, another Melbourne or Brisbane, the NFF and our collaborators make the case for real collaboration across all tiers of government to achieve bona fide solutions to housing, education and health." READ MORE Mayor Doug Curran welcomed the idea of spending more money on regional areas but said more detail was needed. "We just have to make sure we know what the money is tied to, we've got plenty of ideas but we need to know what strings are attached," Councillor Curran said if given the chance to select a preferred project it would be Lake Wyangan. Cr Curran said council had completed several studies and plans for an ambitious project worth around $27 million, but only had received around $3.5 million in funding so far. "If it came up we've got desktop studies and plans ready to go on this and many other plans." "The beauty of this is we've just had an election and the community has told us what they want, we wouldn't get a single complaint about where the money would go." Cr Curran said improving the lake ticked all the boxes the government had including economic, social and environmental. RELATED | Regional cities need air, rail and arts funding for tree change boom Regional Capitals Australia chairman Daniel Moloney said vibrant cities provided the elements Australian agriculture needed to thrive. "Regional capitals are booming and have been the engine room of Australia's economy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic - a precinct mode of investment would help ensure our members get the right infrastructure funding to keep pace with that growth," Councillor Moloney said. "Regional capital living offers a more affordable lifestyle, strong sense of community and better work-life balance - but we also need deliberate funding and policy settings to preserve those unique advantages and keep pace with growth." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

