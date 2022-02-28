newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Autumn in February brought out pretty good fields of women golfers in the last week of February, while fields were smaller the week before that, as some of our women had headed for the south coast to take on the locals at Narooma and Bermagui. They also had a win in the first round of the unofficial Griffith v Royal Sydney at Narooma, with Donna Dossetor, player of the week. Back on the home range, Rose Alpen was our most consistent golfer at Griffith, winning Div. 1 in all of the last four competition days in February. The other notable achievement was Ellen McMaster's debut in competition golf at Griffith, coming runner up in Div. 2 last Saturday with 31 stableford points. Most of us struggled in the second last week of February, even the winners, despite the good weather for golf. Rose (29 & 30 pts) won from Lesley Bock (28 & 29 pts) on both 16 & 19 February, while Marlene O'Connell starred in Div. 2 with 36 pts, winning from Dulcie Knight (30 pts) on Wednesday. RELATED In a good field of 23 players, and in good form, Rose (36 pts) won Div. 1 from Liz Graham (33 pts) on Wednesday 23 February, Bruna Ross (34 pts) won Div. 2 from Lyn Hedditch (30 pts), and Dulcie Knight (31 pts) won Div. 3 from Robyn Barrington (27 pts). On Sat 26 February, Rose (32 pts) won Div. 1 from Annie Hicks (31 pts), while Lyn Hedditch (32 pts) won Div. 2 from Ellen McMaster (31 pts). Our opening day BYO lunch event has been postponed to Wednesday 9 March due to the course being closed on 28 Feb-2 March for renovation of the greens. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/706fa78d-e365-4ce1-96d2-6ae74f0ca11a_rotated_180.JPEG/r2_148_1021_724_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg