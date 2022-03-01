newsletters, editors-pick-list, flickerfest, film festival, shorts, paul mcdermott, arts

One of Australia's leading short film festivals, 'Flickerfest' is on it's way to Griffith after wrapping up it's season in Bondi. Flickerfest showcases some of Australia's best Academy® Qualifying and BAFTA-recognised short films, with over 3000 films entered into the festival this year alone. The 'Best Of' national tour takes off soon, landing at Griffith Regional Theatre on March 12 to highlight some of the festival's brightest Australian entries. Bronwyn Kidd, the festival director, said that it was an opportunity to celebrate both established and upcoming talent. "We're a celebration of creative and entertaining short films from Australia and across the world," she said. "We had over 3200 entries, and we curated that down to just 200. Griffith is getting the 'Best of Australian shorts' so it's the real award-winners, the fresh Australian stories and amazing talent." Films being shown at the festival include intimate sibling drama 'You and Me, Before And After' starring Yael Stone and Emily Barclay also shines on the big screen in this exceptional programme alongside 'Giants' by Eddy Bell, which took home the Academy® Qualifying Panasonic LUMIX Award for Best Australian Short film along with an award for best original music. READ MORE The short films featured are all entertaining, inspiring, award-winning and fresh from their competition premieres at Flickerfest Bondi, giving Griffith audiences a window into the newest and freshest contemporary shorts. "I think "You and Me, Before and After" is a stand-out of mine. It's a story about two sisters who love each other but have to learn to like each other," Ms Kidd said. "One of my particular favourites is a film called Giants, which was shot in northwest NSW in Narrabri over 18 months, just a really personal story about dealing with drought. It's really moving, there's great performances." Black comedy 'The Home Team' starring Paul McDermott and acclaimed actress Tara Morice will play at the theatre, along with the fun drama 'Stonefish,' written by and starring promising young talent George Pullar, and directed by acclaimed actress Megan Smart.

