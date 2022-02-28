sport, local-sport,

Griffith has fallen just short of pulling off an upset in the Warren Smith Cup after taking on Wagga White in Wagga on Sunday. The Griffith side made the brave call to send Wagga into bat, and the White batters were able to make the most of the early conditions. Jack McCartan and Veni Sharma put on 74 runs for the opening wicket before Dhruvil Patel (1/18) picked up the wicket of Sharma (33), while Meli Ranitu (2/18) picked up McCarten (17) and Cooper Manson in successive deliveries and while Damien Kalmeier saw off the hat-trick ball wickets continued to fall. The introduction of Bailey Morrissey into the attack was an inspired choice as he picked up the wicket of Noah Harper (2) and followed it up with the dismissal of Sidney Lenton (0) in his second. At the other end, pressure continued to build on the Wagga side as Chase Neutze (2/10) also had an immediate impact with the ball picking up the wickets of Kalmeier (4) and Ben Toohey (10). Morrissey (3/15) had his third of the afternoon with the wicket of Gus Lyons (4), while Sam Strachan (2/2) claimed the remaining wickets to see Wagga White bowled out for 108. Griffith would have wanted to make a strong start at the top of the order with Neutze and Jensen Hargreaves, and they were able to do just that as they put on 47 for the first wicket before Hargreaves (33) fell to the bowling of Harper. Meli Ranitu (7) and Neutze (10) added nine before both fell in quick succession. Ben Fattore (16) was the only other Griffith batter to get a start, and once a 10-run partnership between Fattore and Morrissey (5) was broken with a run out, it was the beginning of the end. RELATED The Griffith side would go on to lose 6/16 with Lyons (3/21), and Sharma (4/6) ripped through the lower order of Griffith to see them bowled out for 87 and see Wagga White walk away with the Warren Smith Cup with a 21-run victory. Meanwhile, in Geoff Lawson Cup, Griffith came away with a 49-run win. Manan Dave (92) led the way for Griffith while Seamus Maley (12) was the only other Griffith batter to break double digits as they were bowled out for 152 while Fletcher Robertson (2/17), Owen Robinson (2/31) and Connor Moore (3/5) did the damage with the ball to bowl out South West Slopes for 107.

