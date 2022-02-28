sport, local-sport,

The Brady Paint & Texture Red Gum Plate champions for 2022 were crowned at the Griffith Golf Club following last Sunday's final. Anthony Ross and John Witherspoon taking a narrow 3/2 win over Michael Coleman and Brad Hammond. Coleman had to play Ross and Witherspoon on his own as Hammond, due to a family illness, was unable to play. He put up a solid performance, only two down at the turn and still in it, only one down at the 15th. Witherspoon won the 15th, with a par and also the 16th to clinch the win. Coleman also had to play alone in Saturday's semi against Jim Dickie and Skeet Milne was up to the task with a one par win, whilst in the other semi, Ross and Witherspoon recorded a close 2/1 win over Andrew Romagnolo and Wayne Bottcher. The event on Saturday was a single stroke with 79 players. Aaron Webb fired 75 of the stick to take out A Grade on 66 nett, draining birdies on the 9th and 18th. Sam Ranney 67 nett, shooting one over par 72 was runner-up, carding birdies on the 2nd and 9th to go out in two under par 34 with birdies also on the 11th and 17th. Brent Crooks 69 nett, 87 scratch won B Grade with five pars ahead of Matt Rumming 71 nett, seven pars on a countback over Lance Poka 71 nett. Luke McCann 68 nett won C Grade, 48 out and 46 in ahead of Carl Guglielmino 69 nett with four pars on a countback over Mark O'Connor. Pins to 4th Brett Polkinghorne, 7th Andrew Noad, 8th Blake Millis, 11th Lance Poka, 15th Tony McBride, 16th Chris Fuchs. A small field of 16 players contested a medley single stableford on Sunday. Won by Aaron Lawler 39 points, Byron James 33 points second, followed by Tuiru Phillip,32, Skeet Milne 31, Jim Dickie 30, Gerry Cox 30. The Third Round of the R.D.G.A. Pennants was also played at Griffith on Sunday. The Griffith B Team has bragging rights following their 4/3 win over the A Team. Leeton Suns 4 1/2 defeated Leeton Longshafts 21/2. Narrandera 6 1/` defeated Ganmain 1/2. RELATED A busy week at the Club and Course, the car park was sealed on Monday and Tuesday. The course renovation commenced last Monday, and as a result, the course will be closed for play until Thursday at 12 noon. The Junior and Ladies Clinics have recommenced. All details from the Pro Shop on 69623742. Saturday's event is a Two-Person Ambrose, single stroke on Sunday. Monthly medal stroke on March 12. is also the Qualifier for the Mobil Matchplay. The veterans played a medley single stableford last Thursday with 32 players in two grades. Graham Sibraa 41 points won Div.1, Mike Catanzariti 39 points runner-up. Byron James 37 points won Div.2 from John F. Gale 35 points on a countback over Mike Hedditch. Pins to 4th Peter Henderson, 15th Rob Trembath, 16th Roy Calabria. Members are reminded that annual subs are now due to be paid by March 31st. Veterans are advised there will be no play until 12 noon on Thursday. A single stableford with 39 players last Wednesday. Tiuru Phillip 41 points won A Grade, Darren Forrester 40 points second. Graham Sibraa 37 points best in B Grade on a countback over Shane Gaffey 37 points. Steve Lightfoot 35 points won C Grade, Peter Den Houting 31 points runner-up. Gaffey won the 7th pin, Forrester the 11th and 16th. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

