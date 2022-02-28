Malt is the region's latest success

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

For years the region's grape and wine industries have demonstrated the path to success isn't just about producing primary products. There's value in growing something, or digging it out of the ground - but more value comes from turning a primary product into something else. Taking wine to international markets is something Griffith has done well for decades and we do it with chickens, plums, citrus or nuts and now malt. Voyager Craft Malt is the latest business to arrive on the world stage from the MIA as it reels in an international award with its world-first win. Where the malt or the hops came from to make our beer isn't usually at the top of our mind when having a few refreshments. As more beer brewers take pick up the Whitton-made malt it will mean folks can get a taste of the barley grown right here. Adding a tourism aspect means while tourists come to try something unique they'll be supporting other businesses in our community. Declan Rurenga, editor drurenga@areanews.com.au