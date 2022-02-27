sport, local-sport,

Exies Diggers have kept their one-day final hopes alive after picking up a 36-run win over Leagues Panthers at Exies No 2 on Saturday. It was a fast start from the Diggers side, and while Josh Lanham (8) fell in the third over to the bowling of Ben Rowston but Dean and Kyle Bennett were able to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Dean Bennett wasn't wasting any time out in the middle to post a fifty off just 43 deliveries as he put on 61 runs with his brother Kyle in the space of 11 overs before Dean (52) became the second to fall to the bowling of Rowston. Kyle Bennett (11) followed his brother back to the pavilion seven runs later as Rowston (3/30) picked up his third, but Diggers middle order was able to get their side towards a competitive total. Paresh Patil and Ben Fattore were able to add 40 runs before Patil (26) fell to the bowling of Noah Gaske, while Daniel Bozic (1/24) picked up the wicket of Meli Ranitu (3). Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as Fattore (17) was run out by Gaske before the young leg spinner trapped Ben Elwin (3) in front. Kyle Pete (12) was the only batter in the lower order to get a start as Jimmy Binks (2/38), and Reece Matheson (1/29) picked up the remaining wickets to see Diggers bowled out for 167. IT was a steady start for the Leagues side, with Michael Cudmore and Logan Matheson putting on 22 runs for the first wicket before Lanham (1/17) trapped Cudmore (6) in front. Logan and Reece Matheson tried to keep their side on track with a 24-run stand before Logan (25) was caught and bowled off Dean Bennett while Ben Fattore picked up the wicket of Reece (8), Bennett (3/12) was at his economical best as he picked up the wicket of Gaske (1) and Binks (9) as the middle and lower order of Leagues struggled to make an impact. RELATED Ben Rowston (17) was the only other Panther to break double digits, while Vince Hellier (7*) and Fawad Shah (7) put on 23 for the final wicket before they were bowled out for 131 to hand Diggers the six points. The win for Diggers means it will be a tight race to decide who plays in the one-day final with four sides fighting over the two positions with all sides to play one more game in the competition. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

