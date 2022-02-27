sport, local-sport,

A half-century from Hanwood skipper Charlie Cunial got his side out of danger and helped them to set a competitive total against Exies Eagles. The Hanwood side won the toss but was on the back foot early, with Tom Shannon (3) falling to make an impact on the scoreboard when he was caught off the bowling of Connor Bock. With their side in a tricky place, Oliver Bartter and Jordan Whitworth were able to get their side moving in the right direction of the course of 13 overs. The second wicket pairing added 45 runs before Bartter became the second to fall to the bowling of Bock. Hanwood would lose 4/12 with Bock doing the bulk of the damage as Corey Graham (0), Whitworth (14) and Luke Docherty (7) departing in quick succession. Dean Catanzariti (5) and Neil Geltch (1) fell to the bowling of Duane Ashcroft, and Hanwood were in trouble sitting at 7/82 after 30 overs. With 20 overs left in their innings, Hanwood's captain Cunial was tasked with getting his side to a competitive total with Sam Robinson. The eighth wicket pairing put on 43 runs before Ashcroft (3/41) made the breakthrough required for the Eagles with the dismissal of Robinson (12), but Cunial was able to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Cunial (55) was able to post his first fifty of the season and put on 29 runs with Gulfam Ahmed (11) before both fell in quick succession to Bock (7/22) to see Hanwood bowled out for 154. It was a slow and steady start for the Eagles with Josh Davis, and Craig Burge at the top of the order with the opening stand putting on 38 before Davis (20) was knocked over by Robinson. Exies got to 50 before Phil Burge (6) departed when he became the first wicket of Dean Catanzariti. RELATED Craig Burge (26) was run out by Corey Graham with the score on 71, but the game was still up in the air with 25.3 overs remaining. Vishwa Ravi and Bock (14) got their side to 90 before Ravi (10) fell to the bowling of Catanzariti as it was the beginning of the end for the Eagles. Catanzariti (6/25) and Robinson (2/23) knocked over the remaining wickets as the Eagles lost 7/25, with Bradyn Challis (12) the only Eagles batter in the lower order as they were bowled out for 115 and see Hanwood back at the top of the table. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

