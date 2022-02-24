news, local-news, biosecurity, alligator weed, DPI, barren box swamp

A team of biosecurity specialists will be focusing on alligator weed in irrigation systems, with a surveillance operation set to take place between March 1 and 3. Up to 20 biosecurity specialists will reinvestigate infestations after the weed spread from Barren Box Swamp. The teams which will be on foot, in watercraft and on ATV's will begin to reinvestigate old infestations, which occurred when the weed last spread from Barren Box Swamp now that the weed has been spotted in the swamp again. RELATED NSW Department of Primary Industries State Priority Weeds co-ordinator, Charles Mifsud said that the operation was planned but had to be postponed due to drought but that the recent wetter conditions had proved ideal. "Surveillance was postponed due to drought as plants weren't growing in the dry, and COVID restrictions," Mr Mifsud said. "Now there's been good seasonal rainfall any remnant alligator weed should be easier to find and we have a head start thanks to satellite technology." NSW DPI will be using drones and GPS technology to track any infestations, partnering with teams across the Riverina, Murray and Western Local Land Services, Murrumbidgee Irrigation and nearby councils to find and control the weed. Alligator weed was first found in Barren Box Swamp in 1994 and spread through the irrigation system. Flood has been the main pathway of spread for alligator weed in the Riverina. READ MORE NSW DPI has funded the surveillance operation to help stop the spread of alligator weed and ensure it doesn't enter the Murray-Darling system in case of a flood event. While the initial infestation is under control, ongoing management is still required to ensure the famously noxious weed cannot spread. Barren Box swamp is still under a biosecurity direction, closing it off from the public for the next five years in order to minimise the risk.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/94897ec3-6140-42ee-bab1-7e730a03ec73.jpeg/r0_409_3072_2145_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg