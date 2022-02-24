newsletters, editors-pick-list, big brother big sister, launch, postpone, youth, mental health, support, headspace

Griffith's Big Brothers, Big Sisters program's launch has been postponed as the committee re-evaluates the plan going forward to ensure success in the program. The launch was originally planned for April 1, but has been moved back. While a new date hasn't been set, it could be between six and twelve months later that the event takes place. Committee chairman Michael Borg emphasised that the postponement wasn't a negative, and that the program was still on track. "It's still running but with the launch, we feel we were a bit premature with it," he said. "The launch is going to be changed to a celebration so we can say this is what we've done and how we've done it." RELATED He described it as taking a step backwards in order to take bigger steps forward. "We're not canning the program in any sense, we're just taking a backwards step to rethink the process and re-evaluate, so we can take bigger steps forward and get it up and running quicker." Right now, the committee is still focused on rallying community support to ensure that the program is as successful as it can be when it eventually arrives. As with all things, money is somewhat of a problem. Mr Borg emphasised that they were concerned with preventing volunteer burnout and being able to provide a paid worker for a few days a week. "For six to 12 months, we run using volunteers and then change. I'd love to have a worker 1 or 2 days a week." Going forward, the committee is hoping to hold some information sessions for the community to come and find out more about the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program and pledge support, as well as discuss with other youth groups how they can work together. READ MORE "We're going to try and have some information sessions as well when the community can come in and chat ... We might do something in the community centre in a month or two to talk to the stakeholders." He explained that they would be able to provide services in the long-term by building connections with young people and their families, working alongside other youth mental health services. Right now, the group is fundraising through the Big Brothers, Big Sisters website and is grateful for any support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/c87d4d21-618f-4e39-bb7b-eb1807f922b1.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg