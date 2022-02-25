Dancing's back at the Area Hotel on Saturday
'PAINTINGS YOU PROBABLY HAVEN'T SEEN'
Artist takes a look at his favourite things
Ken Done's latest work at Griffith Regional Art Gallery is described as a vibrant, playful exhibition covering his favourite subjects, the beach, the reef and portraiture. The exhibition will close on March 20.
STORYTIME
Starting from 11am
Griffith City Library's Friday Story Time starts at 10am. This program is for children three to five years of age. Tickets are free and available from wrl.eventbrite.com.au/
GIG GUIDE
Weekend nightlife
The Sydney Hotshots will perform at the Area Hotel on Friday, doors open at 8pm, tickets are $35. The Dirty Hearts will be performing in the Coro Club's beer garden from 7pm on Saturday. Vize Versa supported by DJ Bones are live and loud at the Area Hotel on Saturday.
FITNESS FUN
Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
SUMMER CROQUET
Every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday on Jondaryan Ave
Croquet players start from 8.30am every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at the old bowling green next to the Griffith Visitors Centre. Mallets are available for anyone who would like to give the game a try.
SUNDAY MARKETS
Fresh food, crafts and more at the Showgrounds
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
