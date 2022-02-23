news, local-news, scalabrini, hosanna andeghiorgis, sacred heart, church, religion, anniversary

One of Scalabrini's sisters is celebrating 25 years in the organisation, joining in a surprise morning tea at the Griffith village this morning and visiting Sacred Heart Church on Sunday to formally celebrate. Sister Hosanna Semedar Andeghiorgis has been involved in the church for 25 years now, after joining the daughters of Saint Anne. 15 years ago, she moved to Australia and became involved with Scalabrini, currently working in the Griffith village for the second time. Sister Hosanna said that she felt like everyone in Griffith was part of her family. "At the beginning, it was hard because I came from another background and the reality was different from back home. Not just here but Australia's reality was different," she said. "Now I feel like I live with my family. Everyone is friendly, Scalabrini is my second family." That family organised a surprise morning tea for residents at the village to celebrate, some of whom are not in a position to travel to the parish on Sunday for the formal recognition. She worked for a period at the Drummoyne centre in Sydney, but said that she felt more at home in regional Australia. "The goodness of the village really is the religious life. Wherever we go, we feel at home and that's the goodness I really cherish ... Life in the city and life in the country is different, it's closer to family life here." "The negative here is if you do a little minor wrong, everyone knows. But if you do a little good thing, everyone knows as well." IN OTHER NEWS Eloise Piva works at the centre as well, and said they were lucky to have Sister Hosanna around. "She's an absolute blessing to have, she's kind, she's caring," Ms Piva said. "She's always willing to help, always fun to be around ... We have good laughs with her, she likes to clown around." Sister Hosanna will formally celebrate the milestone on February 27, at Sacred Heart Parish in a joint celebration with Sister Theresa Foley who'll be celebrating her diamond anniversary. She'll be honoured from 2:30pm, with the celebration livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

