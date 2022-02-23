newsletters, editors-pick-list, ror space, grace ieracitano, artist, sweet g, pop up expo, exhibition, arts

Grace Ieracitano will be launching her first exhibition at the ROR Space on March 4, showcasing her range of paintings, photography and upcycled projects. Miss Ieracitano has been a fulltime artist since November 2021, but has been working on her art for many years while working in early education. Returning to Griffith from Sydney, she's ready to launch 'Sweet Gs Pop Up Exhibition' in the next weeks to showcase her work. "I love the process more than anything, I'm not too fussed about the end result ... Art has no rules, and that stuck with me. It's really the best therapy," Miss Ieracitano explained. "It's a reflection of me, and a reflection of some of the things that make me happy. It's a really colourful, quirky and happy exhibition." RELATED She added that there would be a lot of diversity across the different pieces on display. "People should look out just for the diversity in my pieces. There's paintings, there's photography, I have a lot of repurposed goods. I'm very into sustainability, if I can turn something unloved into something beautiful." In addition to being displayed in the fresh new ROR space, all of the pieces will be up for sale. Miss Ieracitano said that all her pieces are unique, and that she liked the idea that you could buy something that only you would have. "All my work is individual. There's a beauty in buying something that's totally unique." This will be her first exhibition, but she says she's not feeling any of the nerves you would expect. She's solely focused on her excitement of realising a dream. READ MORE "As an amateur artist, you go to exhibitions and see other artists on social media and there's that bit of 'I can't wait to do that myself,'" Miss Ieracitano added how grateful she was to Kristy-Lee Agresta, the owner of the space for offering it up to display her works. "It's a really incredible space. Kristy-lee has done something so unique, we're very lucky to have someone like her ... I feel honoured that she's given me this opportunity." The exhibition will be opening on March 4 at 5:30pm, with wine and food provided by Yarran Wines and Nino Ieracitano. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

