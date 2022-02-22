news, local-news, stay nsw, vouchers, discount, march, parents nsw, discover, hotel

The upcoming Stay NSW vouchers will be releasing in a staggered roll-out, with Griffith residents being eligible for the vouchers on March 3. The Stay NSW vouchers are a bid to help support NSW accommodation providers who were affected by COVID-19 inhibiting travel. NSW adults can apply for a single $50 voucher to use towards the cost of accommodation bookings, with all accommodation providers with physical locations eligible to register as accepting the vouchers. The vouchers will work alongside the Parents NSW vouchers, with all Stay NSW businesses also automatically registering to accept the parents vouchers as well. Eligible households will be able to apply for 5 of the Parents vouchers. In the Riverina, Wagga's vouchers will be available from March 1 while Griffith will have to wait for a few extra days. Dean Maddison at the Acacia Hotel said that they hadn't yet enrolled, but they were looking into it. He added that tourism in Griffith had been quiet without the usual big events recently. "We don't get a lot of tourists, we only get two or three a week. We had a few when they opened lockdown, so that's why I haven't worried about it much," he explained. "Griffith's a bit of a funny place. If we had all the events on, we'd normally have stuff over Easter with the wine festival and the citrus festival. Those events bring people to town, we get a lot of people." Mr Maddison explained that they'd seen a return to normalcy recently, accommodating workers and filling most or all rooms from Monday to Friday. He emphasised that they were definitely on board with the Stay NSW program and would be looking into registering. OTHER NEWS Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said with millions of vouchers to be issued to NSW residents soon, businesses should get ready to boost their income by registering for both programs. "To take part in the two programs, businesses only have to register once through Service NSW. Once approved, all accommodation providers need to do is simply download the Service NSW for Business app and start scanning vouchers," Mr Dominello said. "Whether you're a hotel in Sydney, motel in rural NSW or a holiday park on a coastal town, we want you to take advantage of this stimulus and see more customers come through your doors."

