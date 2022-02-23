comment,

The Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee is excited to be welcoming the Dementia Australia Brain Hub to Griffith from March 15 to 17. Alzheimer's disease and dementia remain one of the top three leading causes of death in the Murrumbidgee and impacts a huge number of people in our local area. Introduction to Dementia session is at the Exies Club on Tuesday March 15 from 10am to 12pm. This session provides an introduction to dementia, including the different types of dementia, diagnosis, planning ahead and how to support someone living with dementia. This session provides more detail about causes of dementia and obtaining a diagnosis. Understanding Changes in Behaviour session is from 1pm to 3.30pm at the Exies. This session provides an introduction to dementia and changes to the brain, effects on behaviour and the impacts of changed behaviours. This session is suitable for family carers and family members of people living with dementia. The Carer Wellness Program session is at the Exies Club on Wednesday March 16 from 9.30am to 3pm. This group session is designed to support positive health and wellbeing outcomes for a carer, family or friend of a person living with dementia. EDIE for Family Carers session will be at the Library on Thursday, March 17 from 9.30am to 12.30pm. This session enhances knowledge of dementia through virtual reality technology that allows participants to see the world through the eyes of a person living with dementia. To register call 02 4962 7007 or contact LHAC chairwoman Margaret King on 0409 815 901.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/10426d6c-07c1-4416-83ce-b2eab76ba962.jpg/r0_208_810_666_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg