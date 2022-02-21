Extra services are on their way

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

It's a truth well understood that the further you are from the sandstone curtain, the less services exist for people. This is especially true with healthcare and Griffith and the MIA is no exception. However, there's been some positives lately, which will hopefully make everyone's lives a little better. A new cancer treatment centre is set to be built, although there are still some arguments about the finer details of patient costs. After decades of waiting there is progress on the re-development of our aging base hospital, whether there's enough nurses to deliver the expected care now, or in the future is up in the air. And a new pilot program to provide mental health care for residents is operating out of Kooyoo Street. There's much more to be said about why it's taken so long for some of the positives to actually arrive, and certainly the Nationals vice-like grip on this electorate until 2019 and city-centric state Labor governments deserve that blame. What's important however is for pilot-project like the Safe Haven program to be used. It's easy for government's to make decisions based on numbers like costs and number of users. We know there's a lot of people in Griffith who need the help that's available. For people who want to have a conversation about their experience there's the Safe Haven in Kooyoo Street, and MLHD's mental health AccessLine is 1800 800 944, there's also the Griffith Suicide Prevention and Suicide Support Group on 1300 133 911, LifeLine on 13 11 14 and headspace on Ulong Street plus the Griffith Commmunity Centre. If you know someone who's having a hard time it's OK to ask them if they're OK, because an awkward conversation that leads to someone getting help is better than the alternative. Declan Rurenga, editor drurenga@areanews.com.au