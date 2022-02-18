news, local-news, tour, griffith safe haven, mlhd, kooyoo street, mental health

With the recent launch of Griffith's brand new mental health safe haven recently, Kooyoo Street is home to a safe and inviting space for those needing help. The building provides a range of services, including suicide outreach and some quiet zones to talk to peer workers with their own lived experiences. Griffith's Safe Haven is one of a pilot program currently happening across NSW to provide a different form of mental health help. RELATED Karen Snaidero is a worker at the Safe Haven, and said that it was providing an alternative to hospitalisation for those who might not be at that point. "The Safe Haven's really the vision of having the alternative to the trauma that may come from an ED Department ... The idea is to promote a different kind of health service that doesn't have stigma attached to it," she said. "It's evidence-based, it's come from previous experience. It's built off people's experience of their own that have been part of systemic change or service delivery." "It's a brand-new service, it's a brand-new concept. It's not something that just leapt out of the air," Ms Snaidero said. She emphasised the less clinical nature of the Safe Haven and the suicide prevention outreach team (SPOT), with both focused on mutual connection and understanding. "It's a peer-led service. Both Safe Haven and SPOT are staffed by peer workers, we all come from that space of walking beside." The service does have clinical staff as well, but the emphasis is on the peer workers before the possibility of clinical intervention ever enters into the dialogue. EAD MORE Sherryl Pavese is another peer worker, and said that the service is still new and evolving, and could expand in the future. "Whilst it's a service that's new and evolving, currently the idea is that we're complementing the community mental health team over the weekend when they're not available ... The idea is people have a place to come where they're safe." "There is potential for it to increase. We're already talking about options to increase the engagement with people on a longer-term basis but it's a model of care that needs to be worked on." Griffith Safe Haven is located at 81 Kooyoo Street and is now open. If you or someone you know needs help contact; Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

