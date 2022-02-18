newsletters, editors-pick-list, theatre, youth, acting, drama, bonnie owen, youth theatre troupe, classes, after school

After school drama classes will soon be on offer for Griffith's young actors and actresses who dream of getting up on the stage. The Youth Theatre Troupe is returning after a long, COVID-related hiatus, offering six weeks of both junior and senior classes beginning in March and wrapping up in April. Junior classes, for those aged between 9 and 12 will run on Wednesday afternoons while senior classes for those between 13 and 18 while run on Tuesdays. The Junior Troupe will work on improvisation, scripted workshopping, group and solo performance work as well as enjoying theatre sports and games. The Senior Troupe will focus more on self-devised and scripted workshopping, group performance work, and writing for the stage. Troupe leader Bonnie Owen said that the benefits went far beyond stage acting and into a wide range of skills. "Troupe is a great way for kids to further develop their skill set, not just for performing, but also for public speaking and their own confidence. They can learn to think more creatively, make new friends, plus we have a lot of fun," she said. Acting manager of the theatre Margaret Andreazza was especially excited to see the youth theatre program return after a long few years. "We're looking forward to having the drama troupe back again at the Theatre. The kids enjoy it, and we receive great feedback from parents too. It is such a great program for kids interested in the performing arts or just looking for something different to do." IN OTHER NEWS Senior Troupe students are also invited to take advantage of discounted tickets for "Amphibian" on March 1 and "Jack & Millie" on March 8 after their classes. Students will be able to see real-world examples of theatrical devices, as well as the effectiveness of simple sets and small casts. Junior troupe enrolments cost $80 for the six weeks, while the senior troupe costs $100. Both are eligible for Service NSW Creative Kids and Parents NSW vouchers. More information can be found and enrolments can be made at the Box Office on 6962 8444 or by visiting the theatre's website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/f9f7ee0d-4a5f-4f78-a5a8-754b1e53350c.jpeg/r14_328_6242_3847_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg