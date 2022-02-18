newsletters, editors-pick-list, council, preview, meeting, grainmother, craft beer festival, rotary centenary, grove

At the upcoming February 22 meeting, Council will vote on approving the planting of a commemorative grove to celebrate 100 years of Rotary Clubs in Australia. Members of Rotary clubs in Griffith recently spoke with Council staff to find a suitable park for the plantation of a commemorative grove of trees, and a decision was made that Venetian Park would be an ideal place to host forty trees, with space of approximately 5 metres. The proposal also includes a plaque, which will be funded by Rotary along with the trees. Environmental implications note that the trees will likely encourage further bird life to the park. Council will also vote on whether to suspend the alcohol-free zone for the upcoming Craft Beer festival. It was recently requested that the Alcohol Free Zone be suspended in the Community Gardens for the day of Saturday 16 April 2022, between 9am to 9pm that day for the festival. The festival, hosted by Grainmother Brewing Supplies, will be taking advantage of the new stage and facilities at the gardens. Griffith City Council noted that the live music and entertainment, the festival will be a great addition to Griffith City Council's upcoming tourism campaign, the "Griffith Easter Party." IN OTHER NEWS Council will also vote on the Community Development policy, now that the policy is no longer on community display for feedback. The policy was on display for 42 days, but received no submissions in that time. It's now been returned to council for approval and adoption, subject to any final alterations. It's likely that the council will adopt the policy as it currently stands, with no alterations. The council meeting will take place from 7pm on Tuesday, February 22. The meeting will be livestreamed through the Griffith City Council Facebook page and minutes will be posted on the Griffith City Council website at a later date.

