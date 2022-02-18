newsletters, editors-pick-list, griffith city council, pound, animal rehoming, pets, animal welfare, nsw parliament, convienience killing, desexing

'Convenience killing' in pounds is set to end following the passing of a bill in NSW Parliament to save the lives of cats and dogs on death row in at capacity council facilities. The bill will make it illegal to euthanize rehomable animals and encourages pounds to work directly with rehoming organisations to provide care and new homes for impounded animals. In Griffith alone, there are a number of animal care groups which advocate for animals in need, including Needy Paws Dog Rescue which rehabilitates and rehomes scores of dogs in Griffith each and every year. RELATED Founder of Needy Paws Ken Rebetzke said the bill was a fantastic step in the right direction to protect and safeguard impounded animals across the state. "Councils need to understand that communities aren't going to accept the old ways of how pounds were operated," Mr Rebetzke said. "Some of these rural councils need to get their act together and improve things like Griffith City Council has." In recent years Griffith City Council has made 'leaps and bounds' in improving its pound facilities, and whilst Mr Rebetzke said these changes were great, the changes were pushed upon Council by local rescue groups. READ MORE "Griffith has come a long way but Council had to be pressured into making these changes to improve their facility and way they operate, it's not something they did voluntarily," Mr Rebetzke said. "We fought and fought and fought for this new pound and we are so happy we got there and animals are now happier, healthier and safer." According to Mr Rebetzke, desexing played a massive role in reducing unwanted animal populations. "Governments and councils need to understand that if they played a more active role in supporting and promoting desexing then the costs of operating council pounds would actually in the long term fall because there would be less unwanted animals," Mr Rebetzke said. "If Councils made that investment into desexing and made the procedure more accessible and affordable the costs associated with operating pounds would drop dramatically." The Companion Animals Amendment (Rehoming Animals) Bill 2021 outlines the steps a council must take towards a seized or surrendered animals, including working with rehoming organisations to provide impounded animals the chance to be rehomed. More information about the bill can be found here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

