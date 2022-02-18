newsletters, editors-pick-list, live music, dancing, singing, entertainment, hospitality, griffith, restrictions, covid-19

Get your dancing shoes on because entertainment and live music is back on the cards for Griffith. As of February 18th there are no density limits for hospitality venues, with singing and dancing permitted at all venues. From Friday February 25th, final adjustments will made to mask wearing, and event capacity limits along a sleu of other changes. And whilst live music was allowed under previous COVID-19 restrictions, dancing and singing was not, with some hospitality venues in Griffith choosing to scrap entertainment all together rather than run the risk of COVID related fines. Marketing Manager at the Southside Leagues Club Brittany Beltrame welcome the changes after a tough and tumultuous few months. "We are very happy that we can bring live music back and our customers can come freely and enjoy themselves," Miss Beltrame said. "It's been very hard, trade has been quiet and the club has been quiet in general so it will be good to bring singing and dancing back to our venue. "Fingers crossed we don't return to restrictions, hopefully it is onwards and upwards for entertainment, live music, singing and dancing from here." READ MORE Bar Manager of the Area Hotel George Vito said that news of restrictions easing was a 'really good thing'. "We have been waiting a long time for this, our staff are just ecstatic. "It'll be especially good for local bands and DJS who will be able to do what they love and earn a living after so much time on hiatus. "Fingers crossed the good news continues and the restrictions don't revert again." Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the NSW Government has worked hard to strike the right balance between re-opening the State and keeping everyone safe. "Regional communities have already welcomed back visitors with open arms, and these further freedoms are a big win for everyone who has done the right thing to get us this far," Mr Toole said. "This measured response will reinvigorate our regional communities, with country shows, festivals and other major events able to return bigger than ever." People aged 16 years and older can receive their booster dose at three months after receiving their second dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines. You can book your COVID-19 vaccine or your booster shot, via www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/vaccination/get-vaccinated.

