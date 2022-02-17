news, education, nsw farmers, farming, agriculture, horticulture, agricultural pathways program, study, training, education

Are you a recent school leaver looking for a headstart into the agriculture industry? Budding agronomists, livestocks managers and farmers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a two year Agricultural Pathways Program, which will see participants join managing teams of the Department of Industries' 13,000 hectare research station portfolio. Successful applicants will take on the role of Farm Assistant, with key accountabilities including general crop, pasture, animal and farm operations, horticultural activities, livestock handling, tractor and farm equipment maintenance and general farm upkeep. According to Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders, the employment program would create 'fresh pathways' for young regional workers to get industry experience in the agricultural sector. "Ag provides incredible career opportunities and a fantastic way of life, and we are looking forward to the next generation stepping into this space," Mr Saunders said. "From precision agriculture to drone technology and finding innovative solutions for tomorrow, there has never been a more exciting time to be in the industry." According to Mr Saunders, the program was a means of securing and safeguarding the sector at large in the years to come. "The best way to secure our agriculture workforce for tomorrow is to invest in the next generation today," Mr Saunders said. READ MORE Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said it is important for the NSW Government to continue thinking outside the box when it comes to vocational education and training. "We want to provide more opportunities for young people to get the skills they need for the jobs they want, and this program is another great example of that," Mr Henskens said. "By giving school leavers a foot-in-the-door, they can learn on the job and build industry connections, which in turn helps employers identify talent for ongoing roles within the sector." Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin said the program will play a key role in promoting agricultural careers in the regions for young people across the state. "Not only does the Agricultural Pathways program offer employment and training to young people, it also encourages them to stay local instead of having to travel to a city for further education, work, or training, which is a fantastic result," Mr Franklin said. Applications are now open for the NSW Government's Agricultural Pathways Program. For more information please visit https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/about-us/who-we-are/career-opportunities Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

