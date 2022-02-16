sport, local-sport,

Griffith will look to hold onto the Creet Cup for another fortnight this weekend when they face their first challenge coming from Lake Cargelligo. Having reclaimed the Cup after a road trip to Hay, Griffith will head into their first defence with only one change with Jack Rowston unavailable, so Dean Bennett will slot into his place after he missed the trip to Hay due to other representative commitments. Lakes were the holders of the Cup heading into this season but lost it to Hay in a convincing 10-wicket defeat. Despite that, Griffith captain Jimmy Binks knows they can't be taken lightly. "I dare say if Lake is going to be travelling to Griffith, they won't be travelling with a light on side, they will be trying to throw a fair bit at us," he said. "They have given us a couple of scares in the past, and they beat our Creet Cup side to beat to get it back, so you can never take anyone for granted. "They are a good side on their day, and we are going to have to do everything right." RELATED The goal of the game will be to bat in partnerships better than they did against Hay, and Binks feels if they are able to do that, should they win the toss and bat, they will set themselves up well with the talented bowling attack at his disposal led by Alex Flood. "We want to do everything we did with the ball against Hay again this weekend, but we need to build on our partnerships a bit more with the bat," he said. "I know it is hard to do that with blokes who aren't playing with each other every week, but the blokes who we are picking are some of the best in Griffith. "If you are batting first and make 170, 80 or 90, there aren't going to be many teams that are going to be able to chase that down. "We have had a good few weeks in terms of weather, and everything is really in our favour in the preparedness for it, so we just have to turn up and have the right attitude on the day." First ball is set for 10.30am at Exies Oval.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/8b5d58b3-35fe-4091-be01-cc1c67efd663.JPG/r913_627_5113_3000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg