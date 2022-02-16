sport, local-sport,

The GDCA first grade table is looking congested as a tight battle for finishing positions looks to be playing out with a month before finals get underway. As the results have proven in recent weeks, there isn't much separating the teams out on the field, and it is showing on the table. Heading into the weekend. the top two sides in Hanwood and Coro are separated by just six points, and the Cougars will have the chance to take the top spot back when they take Diggers in the 50-over clash. Both sides will be coming into the clash with confidence, having picked up their first wins in a couple of weeks last weekend, but both sides will know there is room for improvement. Both sides top order has looked a weak point in recent weeks, with Coro heavily relying on captain Haydn Pascoe ability to score runs and pull his side out of a hole which he was able to find a bit of form in their win against Hanwood last weekend. Meanwhile, Diggers were looking at the prospect of another modest total last weekend before skipper Angus Boulton steadied the ship. The Diggers top order looks dangerous on paper with Paresh Patil and Dean Bennett, who returned from injury last weekend, in the opening positions followed up by Mick Duncan at first drop, but it hasn't come to pass over the last couple of weeks. The 10 points on offer for Diggers would not only pull them away from the battle for fourth that is unfolding up also help them close the gap on a potential top-two finish. The fight for third, between Diggers, Exies Eagles and Leagues Panthers, sees the three sides separated by just three points. RELATED It means the clash between the Eagles and the Panthers also means a lot to the respective teams as they try and secure a finals berth. The Eagles batting has been a standout in recent weeks and is one of the reasons they could be seen as a potential darkhorse for this seasons title. Phil Burge and Connor Bock has been batting well since Christmas and will be looking to maintain that momentum. The Panthers, on the other hand, have enjoyed success and are, in fact, undefeated in the New Year, having picked up three wins from three completed games. That can be aligned with the return to form of Reece Matheson, who is averaging 53 since the festive break, while Daniel Bozic is also enjoying a strong second half of the season.

