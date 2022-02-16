news, local-news, GRAPA, theatre, play, performing arts, edinburgh fringe festival, adelaide fringe festival, riverina, griffith

After sellout performances and rave reviews in 2021, local playwright Bernie Maxwell will be bringing his play Hopes and Dreams to both the Adelaide and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals. A two person play exploring loss, the dreariness of routine and personal inertia, the production first premiered in May 2021, with both Bernie Maxwell and Jenny Ellis in the titular roles. RELATED || GRAPA ready to bring two person play to life This time round, Bernie will be joined by accomplished performer Romina Tappi as he takes the play to new international audiences. "It's absolutely fantastic, I feel very privileged and honoured to have something I have written be performed, especially at two fringe festivals," Mr Maxwell said. "We have six shows booked for Adelaide and 12 for Edinburgh and have a crew and cast of nine set to travel overseas with us." According to Mr Maxwell, whilst he would miss the character that Jenny Ellis brought to life in the original production, he was thrilled to have Romina come on board and bring new energy to the character. "Jenny did a fabulous job and we thought we would have to shelve the production once she stepped down, but were fortunate enough to have Romina," Mr Maxwell said. READ MORE Based full time in San Remo, Italy, Romina Tappi has been stuck in Australia, riding out the pandemic. She says it was 'meant to be', as without COVID-19 she would not have been able to take part in the production. "I really was fated to be in this play, it is such a fabulous project and I am excited to bring the production to audiences in Adelaide and Edinburgh," Mrs Tappi said. Director Peter Fordham said the cast and crew had made significant adjustments to ensure that the production was prepared for both festivals. "We have had to shorten and condense the play, its been a great challenge but have worked very hard to make it work," Mr Fordham said. "Being part of this production has paid me back a thousand fold both in a professional capacity and as a community member." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/f2f450b1-45c2-4248-a938-5544ed815fd1.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg