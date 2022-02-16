sport, local-sport,

Southern Inland's first grade draw will again feature plenty of draws. There are six weekends off for the eight clubs with Leeton back in the draw after dropping out last year. Besides general byes for Easter and the June long weekend another four draws have been penciled into the first grade draw. Two are to allow for the larger second grade contingent, with the inclusion of Hay and Deniliquin added in, and the desire not to separate clubs each weekend However Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan believes it is an improvement on last year. He is also pleased to see the Phantoms commit to their return to first grade. "They've had some really good numbers to training so far," Heffernan said. "Compared to this time last year when they only had six players turning up. "There are some really good signs and they are really looking forward to being back in the top few grades at this stage." The season starts with all clubs in action on April 2. RELATED Wagga City takes on Ag College, Leeton marks their return with a road trip to face CSU, Tumut hosts Waratahs at Jarrah Oval while Griffith plays Albury at Exies Oval. With Hay, who went winless in their debut season, not taking part in 2022 the women's draw mirrors first grade. The third grade draw is yet to be determined to allow clubs more time to ascertain their playing numbers but at least five clubs are expected.

