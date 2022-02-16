Extra opportunities for SIRU rep program

sport, local-sport,

Southern Inland are looking to stay on top of the Brumbies Provincial Tournament to give the region's best players every chance to showcase their talent. The region won its 10th straight title last year but it wasn't without really being pushed by Monaro. Now with more opportunities on a national scale, returning coach Nick McCarthy is looking for the side to rise to a new challenge. "We've had a lot of success but we need to keep trying to get better," McCarthy said. "Last year it got real tight against Monaro, who played well and have some continuity with their coaching staff this year. "They will be putting things in place as when they are on top everyone wants to knock you off." Southern Inland will take on Monaro and the South Coast on their home turf over the June long weekend. From there a Brumbies Provincial side will take part in the Capital Cup, taking on two Canberra sides in September to earn selection for the ACT Griffins. The Griffins will then head to Adelaide for the Australian Rugby Shield over the October long weekend. McCarthy is excited about the avenues representative rugby is bringing to those in the region. "I'm really excited about the new pathways the Brumbies have formalised this year," he said. "They've let us know the Capital Cup will be a bit more formalised this year with an ACT Norths and an ACT Souths side for the Provincial side to play against. "I think it's very exciting for the guys in the bush to have that predetermined path before they start and that forms into the Griffins and national rugby championships." RELATED Jonno Andreou will again assist McCarthy in the role. They are expecting a number of changes to the back line from last year with Dylan McLachlan, Bill Castle Medal winner Lochie Ramm and Will Wennerbom leaving the zone however Andreou hopes some new faces can continue to elevate the side. "We need to step up our game, add some new things to our squad and hopefully some new players can come on board to help that," Andreou said. Both are looking to see as many players as possible nominate to take part in this year's tournament. The nomination process will conclude in May and the pair are hoping for plenty of quality candidates. Travel won't be as big of a factor with Wagga to play host to the event on the June long weekend. As such McCarthy is looking to make the most of it. "Having it locally is good and it gives us the ability to do a bit more on the peripheral to the rugby," he said. "We're planning on having a dinner the night before with a jersey presentation." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

