Griffith's most talented junior touch players will head to Wagga this weekend for the 2022 Junior State Cup. The competition continues to grow, as does Griffith participation which will see them represented in nine of the ten divisions. The growth of participation is something that has Griffith Touch's Rosemary Risso very pleased. "When it started off in Wagga four years ago, we were only able to send a couple of sides and every year since then, we have been building up and adding each year," she said. "So we have nine out of 10 possible sides, so that is really pleasing to see." Risso feels that the rise in participation lines up with the fact that players don't have to make the long trips for the competition that was held on the North Coast. While the competition will go ahead, it will look slightly different this time around due to some of the COVID restrictions. "COVID has put a dampener on things with the way that games are going to be played," she said. "Teams will be playing two or three games in a row, and then they have to leave the ground just to reduce the numbers of people at the ground. "It presents a challenge in having to play a maximum of three games back to back, but everyone has been working on their fitness, so hopefully, we can win a few games when we go away." RELATED While heading away to a carnival like this is a venture into the unknown, Risso was hopeful of achieving some great results. "We are hoping the 12s girls go well, but it is hard to judge how they will go because it is such an even competition," she said. "The kids have really improved with the training that we have been doing." Risso paid credit to the coaches, many of whom have played touch at a high level, for passing on their knowledge to the juniors.

