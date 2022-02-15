newsletters, editors-pick-list, shitbox rally, cancer council, research, fundraising, zaydin barnes

The biannual 'Shitbox Rally' fundraiser is fast approaching, raising money for the Cancer Council through the time-honoured tradition of taking off across rural Australia in a car worth less than the scrap metal it's made of. The Autumn rally will take off from May 7 at Wollongong, travelling to Mackay via Tibooburra for an end date of May 13. Raising money for the Cancer Council, the rally asks drivers to navigate some of Australia's most formidable roads in a vehicle worth less than $1000. This year will be Zaydin Barnes' first time in the rally, after he was initially motivated to enter back in primary school. "In primary school we had a kidney car rally come and visit, and ever since then it's looked like a whole heap of fun - Since hearing about and seeing videos of the rally, I've thought it would be a great event and a whole lot of fun," he said. "I'd talked about doing a Shitbox rally with my brother for a number of years although seeing as they only accept 250 teams each rally, numbers fill up super quick. I've applied a few times in the past but have been too late." Zaydin's brother Josh was was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer two years ago, and given only a few years to live. Tragically, just a few days after Mr Barnes received an email confirming his place in the rally, Josh passed away. With his grandmother recently also being lost to cancer and his mother currently in remission, Mr Barnes has a long family history of being impacted by the devastating disease and said it motivated him to do what he could. "After seeing what he had gone through and seeing first hand how much cancer affects people and families mentally, financially and emotionally; I thought now's the time to do my bit, try raise some awareness and some much needed help to go towards further cancer research." IN OTHER NEWS Mr Barnes has joined up with his and Josh's friend Terry Rebetzke to participate in the 3500 kilometre journey, and is now set on raising money for their team - 'The Farmers.' "Part of the criteria before heading off is that each team must raise a minimum amount of $5000 - so far we have raised $7500 with all of that going towards cancer research," he explained. "We are still looking for more sponsors and donations and aren't looking at slowing down any time soon. Anyone that wishes to donate can do so via the rally's website and searching our team name "The Farmers" or getting in contact with myself or Terry Rebetzke." "Anyone that's willing to sponsor our team gets to place a sticker anywhere on our car with their business logo." More information on the rally is available online. It's currently planned to leave from Wollongong on May 7. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

