newsletters, editors-pick-list, nsw farmers, hailstorm damage, agriculture, vito mancini, citrus, dan brear

NSW Farmers have joined the ongoing push to bring support to Griffith's agricultural sector and farmers who were hit by recent hail damage. The group, along with key commodity and grower groups will be bringing together government agencies and growers to see the recent damage first-hand on February 17 and establish a plan to provide support to those impacted going forward. Attending the Lake Wyangan meeting will be representatives from the National Resilience and Recovery Agency, the NSW Department of Primary Industries, Resilience NSW and Riverina Citrus Growers, among others. NSW Farmers member and local Riverina Citrus Growers Vito Mancini said that for some farmers it will be up to five years before they recover from the hail. "It hit really suddenly and heavy in some parts of the area and some of our farmers were completely smashed while others were barely touched," Mr Mancini said. "Not to use the term lightly but the intensity and vast areas impacted are unprecedented for our region. "Ever since we've been talking about how we need some disaster relief funding to help clean up and repair the damage, and it looks like we've made a breakthrough." RELATED Mr Mancini has been at the forefront of the call for the past several weeks, contacting the Department of Primary Industries and urging farmers to fill out the DPI's natural disaster survey to make the effects clear. He recently met with Dan Brear, a NSW Farmers representative and member for Murray Helen Dalton to see the devastation and push for more support. Mr Mancini said that it had been a long and frustrating process to get to this point, but that people were finally listening. "I think people need to attend to have their voices heard and to make sure they're part of the solution and to know the way forward for the next disaster strikes ... It's been a frustrating process to get here but now we've got people listening so it's time to make our voices heard." He encouraged all farmers to attend the meeting to ensure the impact is felt. IN OTHER NEWS Mr Brear agreed, but added that options would be available for those who can't attend in person. "I know it's short notice but it's critical we get moving on this, and NSW Farmers will be recording and providing a livestream of the session for growers who may not be able to make it," Mr Brear said. "Most important, it is critical that members complete the NSW DPI natural disaster damage survey to ensure that there is data available to unlock the relevant levels of disaster support available." The forum will be held from 10:30 on February 17 at Farm 1858, Kalinda Road in Lake Wyangan. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/4f91153d-7595-47d1-a271-81e636b62a60.jpeg/r0_152_4032_2430_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg