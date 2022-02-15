sport, local-sport,

Short cuts and long cuts featured in the long course. While the short cut track remains a mystery for all but two, the long cut occurred when some Feral's missed a vital turn for the 6km course and went on to complete the 9km extended section of the Bacchus track which kicks in for races 6 to 10. Lesson to be learned - don't always follow the runner ahead of you! Anthony Trefilo was first in the long course posting a net time of 29 minutes 27 seconds. Anthony and Natalie Schmitzer are joint leaders of the long course competition with 63 points each, they are followed by Elio Minato on 62 points and John Keenan on 61 points. With 8 more races in this competition the trophy could go to anybody. Elio Minato with a net time of 40 minutes was second followed by Roy Binks with a net time of 30 minutes 38 seconds. Despite an extra 45 seconds added to her handicap Peggy Carpenter leaped from 7th place last week to first home this week with a net time of 20 minutes and 42 seconds. Peggy leads the short course competition by 11 points. Ashley Pianca with a net time of 19 minutes 43 seconds was second followed by Wendy Minato at 20 minutes 39 seconds. RELATED This week when completing the run Feral's were treated to heirloom watermelon and rockmelon grown and delivered by the catering team of Mark and Gary Andreazza. New members are always welcome to join us for a 5:30pm start at the green water tower opposite Pioneer Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

